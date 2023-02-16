AVN 64.91 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.26%)
BAFL 30.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
BOP 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.35%)
CNERGY 3.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
DGKC 41.43 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.7%)
EPCL 46.97 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.21%)
FCCL 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
FFL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.17%)
FLYNG 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 67.15 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (3.05%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
KEL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.74%)
MLCF 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.38%)
NETSOL 76.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.84%)
OGDC 95.78 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (1.9%)
PAEL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
PPL 77.54 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.64%)
PRL 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.27%)
SNGP 44.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TELE 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
TPLP 15.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.4%)
TRG 113.84 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (2.03%)
UNITY 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,141 Increased By 34.5 (0.84%)
BR30 14,930 Increased By 234.5 (1.6%)
KSE100 41,327 Increased By 176.7 (0.43%)
KSE30 15,569 Increased By 153.3 (0.99%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 16 Feb, 2023 06:08am
Follow us

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
February 15, 2023
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        14-Feb-23      13-Feb-23      10-Feb-23       9-Feb-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.109306         0.1096       0.109785       0.109699
Euro                             0.801918       0.799252       0.797812       0.801733
Japanese yen                     0.005635       0.005679        0.00567       0.005658
U.K. pound                       0.909546        0.90187       0.903714       0.904304
U.S. dollar                      0.745346       0.747943       0.746316       0.744344
Algerian dinar                   0.005465       0.005475       0.005476       0.005459
Australian dollar                0.516679       0.516675       0.517617
Botswana pula                    0.057143       0.057317       0.057315
Brazilian real                   0.144725       0.144313       0.142101       0.142298
Brunei dollar                    0.561424       0.561224       0.561858       0.561388
Canadian dollar                  0.558521       0.560551       0.558536       0.554364
Chilean peso                     0.000934       0.000937       0.000938
Czech koruna                     0.033758       0.033667       0.033677       0.033838
Danish krone                      0.10762       0.107304       0.107168       0.107732
Indian rupee                     0.009011       0.009044       0.009038        0.00901
Israeli New Shekel               0.212834       0.211283       0.212808        0.21334
Korean won                       0.000592       0.000591       0.000592
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.43697        2.44426                       2.43568
Malaysian ringgit                0.171566       0.172339       0.172862
Mauritian rupee                  0.016307       0.016335       0.016457       0.016383
Mexican peso                     0.040206       0.040141       0.039933       0.039271
New Zealand dollar               0.471653       0.472194       0.469607
Norwegian krone                  0.073721       0.073859       0.073389       0.073471
Omani rial                        1.94524                                      1.93588
Peruvian sol                     0.193195       0.194321       0.193697       0.192685
Philippine peso                  0.013626       0.013713       0.013633       0.013563
Polish zloty                     0.167633       0.166743       0.167467       0.169158
Qatari riyal                     0.205479                       0.20449
Russian ruble                    0.010158       0.010253       0.010211
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.198759                                     0.198492
Singapore dollar                 0.561424       0.561224       0.561858       0.561388
South African rand               0.041752       0.041567       0.042045       0.042052
Swedish krona                    0.071489       0.072207       0.070831
Swiss franc                      0.811614       0.810647       0.808795       0.809421
Thai baht                                       0.022127       0.022165       0.022199
Trinidadian dollar                                             0.111041       0.110141
U.A.E. dirham                    0.202953        0.20366                       0.20268
Uruguayan peso                    0.01907       0.019168       0.019066       0.019035
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

IMF SDR SDR per Currency unit SDR Rates

Comments

1000 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

POL products’ prices jacked up

Govt lays Finance Bill in Senate

Big taxation measures taken through money bill

PM for giving Discos to provinces

MoC adds 9 projects to PSDP

EAD allowed to sign debt rescheduling deal with Russia

16.6pc to 124pc hike in gas tariff notified

NBP president’s slot: selection process scrapped

Utility getting ready to operate in competitive environment: KE has applied for ‘non-exclusive’ distribution licence: CEO

TI Pakistan rejects report

Read more stories