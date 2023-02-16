WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== February 15, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 14-Feb-23 13-Feb-23 10-Feb-23 9-Feb-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.109306 0.1096 0.109785 0.109699 Euro 0.801918 0.799252 0.797812 0.801733 Japanese yen 0.005635 0.005679 0.00567 0.005658 U.K. pound 0.909546 0.90187 0.903714 0.904304 U.S. dollar 0.745346 0.747943 0.746316 0.744344 Algerian dinar 0.005465 0.005475 0.005476 0.005459 Australian dollar 0.516679 0.516675 0.517617 Botswana pula 0.057143 0.057317 0.057315 Brazilian real 0.144725 0.144313 0.142101 0.142298 Brunei dollar 0.561424 0.561224 0.561858 0.561388 Canadian dollar 0.558521 0.560551 0.558536 0.554364 Chilean peso 0.000934 0.000937 0.000938 Czech koruna 0.033758 0.033667 0.033677 0.033838 Danish krone 0.10762 0.107304 0.107168 0.107732 Indian rupee 0.009011 0.009044 0.009038 0.00901 Israeli New Shekel 0.212834 0.211283 0.212808 0.21334 Korean won 0.000592 0.000591 0.000592 Kuwaiti dinar 2.43697 2.44426 2.43568 Malaysian ringgit 0.171566 0.172339 0.172862 Mauritian rupee 0.016307 0.016335 0.016457 0.016383 Mexican peso 0.040206 0.040141 0.039933 0.039271 New Zealand dollar 0.471653 0.472194 0.469607 Norwegian krone 0.073721 0.073859 0.073389 0.073471 Omani rial 1.94524 1.93588 Peruvian sol 0.193195 0.194321 0.193697 0.192685 Philippine peso 0.013626 0.013713 0.013633 0.013563 Polish zloty 0.167633 0.166743 0.167467 0.169158 Qatari riyal 0.205479 0.20449 Russian ruble 0.010158 0.010253 0.010211 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.198759 0.198492 Singapore dollar 0.561424 0.561224 0.561858 0.561388 South African rand 0.041752 0.041567 0.042045 0.042052 Swedish krona 0.071489 0.072207 0.070831 Swiss franc 0.811614 0.810647 0.808795 0.809421 Thai baht 0.022127 0.022165 0.022199 Trinidadian dollar 0.111041 0.110141 U.A.E. dirham 0.202953 0.20366 0.20268 Uruguayan peso 0.01907 0.019168 0.019066 0.019035 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023