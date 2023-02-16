WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
February 15, 2023
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 14-Feb-23 13-Feb-23 10-Feb-23 9-Feb-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.109306 0.1096 0.109785 0.109699
Euro 0.801918 0.799252 0.797812 0.801733
Japanese yen 0.005635 0.005679 0.00567 0.005658
U.K. pound 0.909546 0.90187 0.903714 0.904304
U.S. dollar 0.745346 0.747943 0.746316 0.744344
Algerian dinar 0.005465 0.005475 0.005476 0.005459
Australian dollar 0.516679 0.516675 0.517617
Botswana pula 0.057143 0.057317 0.057315
Brazilian real 0.144725 0.144313 0.142101 0.142298
Brunei dollar 0.561424 0.561224 0.561858 0.561388
Canadian dollar 0.558521 0.560551 0.558536 0.554364
Chilean peso 0.000934 0.000937 0.000938
Czech koruna 0.033758 0.033667 0.033677 0.033838
Danish krone 0.10762 0.107304 0.107168 0.107732
Indian rupee 0.009011 0.009044 0.009038 0.00901
Israeli New Shekel 0.212834 0.211283 0.212808 0.21334
Korean won 0.000592 0.000591 0.000592
Kuwaiti dinar 2.43697 2.44426 2.43568
Malaysian ringgit 0.171566 0.172339 0.172862
Mauritian rupee 0.016307 0.016335 0.016457 0.016383
Mexican peso 0.040206 0.040141 0.039933 0.039271
New Zealand dollar 0.471653 0.472194 0.469607
Norwegian krone 0.073721 0.073859 0.073389 0.073471
Omani rial 1.94524 1.93588
Peruvian sol 0.193195 0.194321 0.193697 0.192685
Philippine peso 0.013626 0.013713 0.013633 0.013563
Polish zloty 0.167633 0.166743 0.167467 0.169158
Qatari riyal 0.205479 0.20449
Russian ruble 0.010158 0.010253 0.010211
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.198759 0.198492
Singapore dollar 0.561424 0.561224 0.561858 0.561388
South African rand 0.041752 0.041567 0.042045 0.042052
Swedish krona 0.071489 0.072207 0.070831
Swiss franc 0.811614 0.810647 0.808795 0.809421
Thai baht 0.022127 0.022165 0.022199
Trinidadian dollar 0.111041 0.110141
U.A.E. dirham 0.202953 0.20366 0.20268
Uruguayan peso 0.01907 0.019168 0.019066 0.019035
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
