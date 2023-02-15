AVN 64.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.37%)
BAFL 30.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.97%)
CNERGY 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DFML 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
DGKC 41.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.84%)
FCCL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
FFL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
FLYNG 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
HUBC 65.74 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.89%)
HUMNL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
KAPCO 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.24%)
KEL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.89%)
LOTCHEM 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.86%)
MLCF 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.87%)
NETSOL 75.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.27%)
OGDC 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.54%)
PAEL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
PPL 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.58%)
PRL 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.27%)
SNGP 43.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
TELE 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
TPLP 15.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.36%)
TRG 108.57 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.69%)
UNITY 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,114 Increased By 6.7 (0.16%)
BR30 14,696 Increased By 0.7 (0%)
KSE100 41,216 Increased By 66.1 (0.16%)
KSE30 15,466 Increased By 50.7 (0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance EFGH (EFG Hermes Pakistan Limited) 12.50 Increased By ▲ 2.46%

Intermarket Securities eyes acquisition of EFG Hermes Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published February 15, 2023 Updated February 15, 2023 11:38am
Follow us

Intermarket Securities Limited, a brokerage firm, has expressed its intention to acquire at least 51% of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares and control in EFG Hermes Pakistan Limited.

The news comes as EFG Hermes Holding S.A.E., a Cairo-based financial services company and the parent company of EFG Hermes Pakistan Limited, said last month it is pursuing exit options from Pakistan and Jordan.

In a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday, EFG Hermes Pakistan said: “It is hereby notified that EFG Hermes Pakistan Limited (the "Target Company") has received an intention from Intermarket Securities Limited (the "Acquirer") to acquire at least 51% of the voting shares and control of the Target Company and beyond the thresholds prescribed under Section 111 of the Securities Act, 2015.

“This intention has been notified to the Board of Directors of EFG Hermes Pakistan Limited on February 14, 2023,” read the notice.

Two other companies, JS Global Capital Limited (JSGCL), a subsidiary of JS Bank Limited, and AKD Securities have also shared their intentions to acquire the majority of ordinary shares and control of EFG Hermes Pakistan.

In fact, JSGCL, one of Pakistan’s largest broking and investment banking firm, said that its Board of Directors has "provided their in-principle consent and approval to invest into and acquire majority shares and control of EFG Hermes Pakistan Limited."

EFG Hermes Holding has said its exit from Pakistan and Jordan will not have any material impact on its revenues, as combined revenues from the two markets represented less than 1% of the group revenues in the nine-months of 2022 and in the full year of 2021.

"Given our strong belief that these markets’ economic and capital markets potential remains very high, EFG Hermes will remain committed to serving its institutional clients base pursuant to our expected exits, as we will continue to indirectly execute trades, provide select research coverage, and pursue investment banking activities in these markets.

"However, our involvement will just take a different, more capital-efficient form," EFG Hermes said last month.

stocks PSX AKD Securities Limited EFG Hermes Intemarket Securities

Comments

1000 characters

Intermarket Securities eyes acquisition of EFG Hermes Pakistan

Rs170bn additional taxes: Do it thru bill, Alvi asks Dar

Intra-day update: rupee continues winning momentum against US dollar

Most Asian currencies hit 1-month lows as dollar firms after US CPI data

Fitch further downgrades long-term foreign currency IDR to ‘CCC-’

FED on cigarettes doubled

Oil falls after industry data points to jump in US crude stocks

Purchases by Discos from net metering consumers: Nepra trashes plan to revise power rates

US State Dept official to arrive on 17th

Raising financing for national security: Finance Division decides to avail direct credit lines

Read more stories