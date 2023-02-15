AVN 64.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.28%)
BAFL 30.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.17%)
CNERGY 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DFML 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
DGKC 41.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.84%)
FCCL 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
FFL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
FLYNG 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
HUBC 65.74 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.89%)
HUMNL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 28.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.89%)
LOTCHEM 25.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
MLCF 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.87%)
NETSOL 75.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.27%)
OGDC 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.54%)
PAEL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
PPL 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.58%)
PRL 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.27%)
SNGP 43.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.5%)
TELE 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
TPLP 15.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.36%)
TRG 108.71 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-2.56%)
UNITY 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,114 Increased By 7.2 (0.18%)
BR30 14,692 Decreased By -3.2 (-0.02%)
KSE100 41,227 Increased By 76.9 (0.19%)
KSE30 15,472 Increased By 56.8 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Soybeans extend losses as record Brazilian crop weighs

Reuters Published 15 Feb, 2023 10:26am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Chicago soybean futures lost more ground on Wednesday, with pressure from freshly harvested record Brazilian crop entering the market. Wheat ticked lower, although risks to Black Sea supplies from the ongoing war in Ukraine limited decline.

“Uncertainty on the Argentina weather continues to provide some support, but traders also see increasing harvest pressure from Brazil,” the Hightower said in a report. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) fell 0.4% to $15.31-1/2 a bushel, as of 0319 GMT.

Wheat gave up quarter of a cent to $7.85-3/4 a bushel and corn fell 0.2% to $6.81-1/4 a bushel. The Brazilian soybean harvest was 17% complete by Thursday, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday, while Scoville noted that progress was more advanced in Mato Grosso, Brazil’s biggest soybean state.

Brazilian consultancy Agroconsult lowered its estimate of the country’s soybean harvest to 153 million tonnes, down from 153.4 million tonnes previously, but still the largest on record if realized. Traders continued to monitor war risks to Black Sea grain supplies.

In the latest Russian criticism of a wartime agreement allowing Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea, Moscow said on Monday it would be “inappropriate” to extend the deal unless sanctions affecting its agricultural exports were lifted.

CBOT soybeans may fall to $15.30-3/4

News that military officials in Ukraine issued a warning on Tuesday of a high risk of naval mines drifting around the port of Odesa kept attention on potential disruption to grain trade as fighting in Ukraine intensifies.

India’s 2023 wheat production is likely to rise 4.1% to a record 112.2 million tonnes, the government said on Tuesday, as higher prices prompted farmers to expand crop-growing areas with high-yielding varieties and the weather remained favourable.

China will increase its efforts to boost the output of soybeans and edible oils, state media reported late on Monday, citing a key rural policy document, as it continues to push for greater self-sufficiency in its key food supplies.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT soybean, wheat, soymeal and corn futures contracts on Tuesday and net buyers of soyoil futures, traders said.

Soybeans

Comments

1000 characters

Soybeans extend losses as record Brazilian crop weighs

Rs170bn additional taxes: Do it thru bill, Alvi asks Dar

Intra-day update: rupee continues winning momentum against US dollar

Fitch further downgrades long-term foreign currency IDR to ‘CCC-’

FED on cigarettes doubled

Intermarket Securities eyes acquisition of EFG Hermes Pakistan

Oil falls after industry data points to jump in US crude stocks

Purchases by Discos from net metering consumers: Nepra trashes plan to revise power rates

US State Dept official to arrive on 17th

Raising financing for national security: Finance Division decides to avail direct credit lines

Rs601m for 7 PSDP projects approved by NA body

Read more stories