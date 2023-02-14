AVN 65.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.76%)
Feb 14, 2023
CBOT soybeans may fall to $15.30-3/4

Reuters Published 14 Feb, 2023 09:00am
SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean March contract may break a support at $15.38-1/2 per bushel and fall to $15.30-3/4. The contract failed twice to break a resistance at $15.55-3/4.

A temporarily top has formed around this level.

The two drops triggered by this resistance could hardly be classified as pullback towards a falling trendline, as it seems to be due to the completion of a five-wave cycle from $15.12-3/4.

This cycle is expected to be further reversed, unless the uptrend turns out to be extremely strong.

US soybean, corn futures dip on lacklustre export data

A break above $15.46 could lead to a gain into $15.55-3/4 to $15.62-1/4 range.

On the daily chart, a resistance at $15.51-1/2 has triggered a pullback towards a former resistance zone of $15.30-1/2 to $15.35.

The doji on Monday signals an extension of the pullback towards the zone.

Soybeans

