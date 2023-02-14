FIA books Shaukat Tarin in sedition case

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency on Monday booked former finance minister and PTI leader Shaukat Tarin in a sedition case under the PECA Act after completing investigations into an alleged video leak.

The FIA Cyber Wing filed the case under the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act after getting a nod from the government. A day earlier, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah allowed the FIA to arrest the former finance minister after the agency sought the interior ministry’s nod to detain him.

Tarin has been accused of sabotaging government’s deal with the International Monetary Fund as has been revealed in a purported audio.

Besides Tarin, Taimur Saleem Jhagra and Mohsin Leghari have also been nominated in the case.

The case was registered under sections 124 and 505 on the complaint of Arshad Mehmood, s/o Ghulam Sarwar.

Last year, an audio tape was leaked in which a voice believed to be that of Tarin was advising the finance ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to scupper the IMF deal by refusing to generate extra funds.

According to the FIA, Tarin failed to give satisfactory answer when questioned about the leaked audio tape.

The FIA also issued summons for Tarin asking him to participate in the process of investigation.