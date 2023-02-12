National ski, snowboarding championship concludes

KARACHI: The two-day National Ski and Snowboarding Championship concluded in Malam Jabba.

Commander Peshawar Corps was the chief guest of the event. The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa participated in the championship with zeal and enthusiasm. More than 100 players, including foreign players, participated in the championship.

The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa appreciated the organisation of the championship and said that such games should be continued in future as well.