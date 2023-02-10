AVN 66.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-2.17%)
BAFL 30.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.8%)
BOP 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.36%)
DFML 13.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
DGKC 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.87%)
EPCL 46.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.84%)
FCCL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.91%)
FFL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.08%)
FLYNG 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.04%)
GGL 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.61%)
HUBC 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.73%)
KAPCO 27.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.89%)
KEL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-4.66%)
LOTCHEM 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
MLCF 22.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.39%)
NETSOL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.43%)
OGDC 100.32 Decreased By ▼ -6.84 (-6.38%)
PAEL 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.76%)
PIBTL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.87%)
PPL 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-4.72%)
PRL 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.12%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-5.26%)
SNGP 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.72%)
TELE 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.09%)
TPLP 15.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.24%)
TRG 121.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.71%)
UNITY 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.26%)
BR100 4,195 Decreased By -81 (-1.89%)
BR30 15,207 Decreased By -475.4 (-3.03%)
KSE100 41,898 Decreased By -568.2 (-1.34%)
KSE30 15,766 Decreased By -255.1 (-1.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Europe markets slip as UK avoids recession

AFP Published 10 Feb, 2023 01:59pm
Follow us

LONDON: European stock markets opened lower Friday after falls elsewhere, but losses were capped by news that the UK economy narrowly avoided recession.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index shed 0.2 percent to 7,893.99 points compared with Thursday’s closing level.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index dipped 0.4 percent to 15,468.63 points and the Paris CAC 40 slid 0.1 percent to 7,179.08.

Britain’s economy registered zero growth in the final three months of last year, after shrinking 0.3 percent in the prior three months, official data showed.

European stocks mixed at open

The technical definition of a recession is two quarters of negative growth in a row.

“The UK has dodged … recession by a hair’s breadth,” noted AJ Bell analyst Laura Suter.

European stocks index

Comments

1000 characters

Europe markets slip as UK avoids recession

Govt to impose Rs170bn in additional taxes, MEFP shared with Pakistan: Dar

Bearish sentiments prevails at PSX amid IMF programme delay

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal losses against US dollar

Industries shut operations in Pakistan as economic conditions worsen

PM says Rs10bn relief fund established for quake-hit Turkiye

IMF talks: Leaving without agreement 'not uncommon', says former SBP deputy governor

Rescuers race to find Turkiye-Syria quake survivors as toll tops 21,000

SBP revises format for annual financial statements of banks

PM directs authorities to achieve Rs30bn youth loan target by June

New taxation measures of nearly Rs300bn finalised

Read more stories