AVN 66.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.15%)
BAFL 30.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
BOP 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.1%)
DFML 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.37%)
DGKC 41.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.36%)
EPCL 46.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.18%)
FCCL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
FFL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.83%)
FLYNG 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.72%)
GGL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.7%)
HUBC 64.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-4.27%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.9%)
KAPCO 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.96%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.24%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.58%)
MLCF 22.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.69%)
NETSOL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.8%)
OGDC 101.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.10 (-5.69%)
PAEL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.66%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.11%)
PPL 80.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-5.54%)
PRL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.16%)
SNGP 44.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.8%)
TELE 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.93%)
TPLP 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.43%)
TRG 121.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-2%)
UNITY 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.96%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.51%)
BR100 4,172 Decreased By -104.2 (-2.44%)
BR30 15,101 Decreased By -581.5 (-3.71%)
KSE100 41,742 Decreased By -724.8 (-1.71%)
KSE30 15,682 Decreased By -339.1 (-2.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices jump 2% on Russian plan to cut output

Reuters Published February 10, 2023 Updated February 10, 2023 06:47pm
Follow us

LONDON: Oil prices jumped more than 2% on Friday, heading for weekly gains, as Russia announced plans to reduce oil production next month after the West imposed price caps on the country’s oil and oil products.

Brent crude futures rose $1.71, or 2.02%, to $86.21 a barrel by 1148 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up $1.57, or 2.01%, at $79.63.

Both contracts rose by more than $2 earlier in the session and were on course for weekly gains above 8%.

Russia plans to reduce its crude oil production in March by 500,000 barrels per day (bpd), or about 5% of output, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.

“The Russian economy is fraying in the face of Western sanctions,” PVM analyst Stephen Brennock said.

The G7 economies, the European Union and Australia agreed to ban the use of Western-supplied maritime insurance, finance and brokering for seaborne Russian oil priced above $60 a barrel from Dec. 5 as part of Western sanctions over Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

The EU also banned purchases of Russian oil products and set price caps from Feb. 5.

Oil prices fall 1pc as US crude inventories swell

“We believe the decision (to cut oil production) is not completely a voluntary one … as market factors likely forced the Russian side to make this decision,” said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

Russia’s output last year defied predictions of a decline, but its oil sales will prove more difficult in the face of the new western sanctions.

Limited tanker availability could also hinder Russia’s efforts to divert refined oil to other markets, Staunovo added.

The announcement reversed bearish sentiment that characterised trade on Thursday and Friday morning against a backdrop of weak demand data from China and recession fears in the United States. It also follows a rise in weekly U.S. jobless claims and higher oil inventories.

Goldman Sachs lowered its Brent 2023 price forecast to $92 a barrel (bbl) from $98/bbl and its 2024 price forecast to $100/bbl from $105/bbl.

Hedge fund manager Pierre Andurand remains bullish, however, telling the Financial Times that oil could hit $140/bbl later in 2023 on a Chinese demand recovery.

China Crude Oil Oil WTI crude oil National Australia Bank’s

Comments

1000 characters

Oil prices jump 2% on Russian plan to cut output

IMF stresses on 'timely, decisive' implementation of policies as virtual discussions to continue

Govt to impose Rs170bn in additional taxes, MEFP shared with Pakistan: Dar

KSE-100 Index falls over 700 points as Pakistan, IMF fail to reach staff level agreement

Pakistan needs productivity enhancing reforms: World Bank

Companies pause operations in Pakistan as economic conditions worsen

Pakistan’s bonds dive as IMF talks end without deal

PM says Rs10bn relief fund established for quake-hit Turkiye

IMF talks: Leaving without agreement 'not uncommon', says former SBP deputy governor

Children found alive as Turkiye-Syria quake toll tops 22,000

SBP revises format for annual financial statements of banks

Read more stories