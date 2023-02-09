AVN 68.28 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
World

Some EU leaders ready to give aircrafts to Ukraine: Zelenskiy

Reuters Published 09 Feb, 2023 06:51pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Follow us

BRUSSELS: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said several European Union leaders told a summit he attended on Thursday they were ready to provide Kyiv with aircraft to help it fight against Russia’s invasion.

Zelenskiy spoke after joining - for the first time ever - all the 27 national EU leaders’ talks in Brussels, part of his second trip abroad since Russia attacked a year ago this month and one meant to get more arms from allies.

Zelensky to attend EU summit to press for weapons, fighter jets

“Europe will be with us until our victory. I’ve heard it from a number of European leaders… about the readiness to give us the necessary weapons and support, including the aircraft,” Zelenskiy told a news conference.

“I have a number of bilaterials now, we are going to raise the issue of the fighter jets and other aircraft.”

Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy fighter jets Russian troops Russian invasion Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

