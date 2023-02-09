AVN 67.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.07%)
Govt committed to ensuring business-friendly environment: governor

Recorder Report Published 09 Feb, 2023 06:02am
LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman on Wednesday said the country is currently facing many challenges and everyone, including the business community, should play a positive role to overcome the challenges.

“The menace of terrorism is rising again, as the terrorists want to create instability in the country, but the whole nation has to unite to thwart their nefarious designs,” the governor said while talking to a delegation of Shahdara Traders Board led by President Anjuman Tajran GT Road Shahdara, Abdul Rauf Niazi.

The governor maintained that providing an enabling environment to the business community is one of the priorities of the government. He said the business community is not only a source of employment for many people but is also contributing to the country’s economy by paying taxes.

Speaking on this occasion, President Anjuman Tajran GT Road Shahdara Abdul Rauf Niazi said the former Chief Minister Punjab not only did injustice with the people of Shahdara by restricting the Shahdara Chowk flyover project, but has also wasted billions of rupees of public exchequer for political point scoring. He said that the tender for the project was awarded without completing the technical formalities, which shows malice.

