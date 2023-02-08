AVN 67.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.07%)
BAFL 30.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.58%)
BOP 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.43%)
CNERGY 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.26%)
DGKC 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.44%)
EPCL 47.21 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (4.06%)
FCCL 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.11%)
FFL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.71%)
GGL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (7.3%)
HUBC 67.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
KAPCO 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
KEL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
LOTCHEM 26.25 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.58%)
MLCF 21.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 86.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-2.06%)
OGDC 99.78 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.48%)
PAEL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 4.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 80.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.91%)
PRL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
SILK 0.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.42%)
TELE 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.62%)
TPLP 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
TRG 121.33 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.32%)
UNITY 14.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.97%)
BR100 4,181 Increased By 9.7 (0.23%)
BR30 15,270 Increased By 16.5 (0.11%)
KSE100 41,723 Increased By 200.6 (0.48%)
KSE30 15,746 Increased By 83 (0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 increases 0.48% owing to hopes of breakthrough in talks with IMF

  • Recovery in rupee against dollar lends support to market
BR Web Desk Published February 8, 2023 Updated February 8, 2023 06:15pm
Follow us

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) saw an upbeat trading session on Wednesday and the KSE-100 Index rose 0.48% as investors expected a breakthrough in talks between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the ninth review of economy.

Moreover, recovery in rupee against dollar lent further support to the uptrend.

By the end of the session, the KSE-100 Index was up 200.56 points or 0.48% to close at 41,723.32 points.

KSE-100 rises 0.81% on optimism over resolution of gas sector circular debt

Trading began upward but the market erased gains near midday. A buying spree, at this point, lifted the KSE-100 Index upward and helped it close in green.

Automobile, cement, fertiliser, oil and gas segments ended the day with gains while banking sector closed mixed.

A report from Arif Habib Limited noted that “the market opened in the green and traded within the same range as investors continued to be optimistic about the potential policy-level agreement between the government and IMF mission”.

“Due to the resolution of the gas circular debt, the exploration and production sector remained in the spotlight although volumes remained strong overall,” it said.

Sectors driving the benchmark KSE-100 Index north included technology and communication (77.65 points), oil and gas exploration (46.51 points) and pharmaceutical (44.05 points).

Volume on the all-share index inched up to 297.8 million from 296.6 million on Tuesday. The value of shares contracted to Rs12.1 billion from Rs12.5 billion recorded in the previous session.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 64.5 million shares followed by Oil and Gas Development Company with 22.3 million shares and Pakistan Petroleum with 15.9 million shares.

Shares of 346 companies were traded on Wednesday, of which 185 registered an increase, 132 recorded a fall and 29 remained unchanged.

PSX KSE 100 KSE100 index KSE KSE-100 index

Comments

1000 characters

KSE-100 increases 0.48% owing to hopes of breakthrough in talks with IMF

Rupee up 1.08%, settles at 273.33 against US dollar

OGRA calls for action against hoarders of petrol, diesel in Punjab

ECP should announce election schedule for KP, Punjab: President Alvi

More survivors found as Turkiye-Syria quake toll tops 11,200

Pak Suzuki announces plant shutdown yet again due to inventory shortage

MCB’s profit up 10% in 2022, forex income jumps 149%

PM Shehbaz forms committee to make Special Technology Zones Authority functional

Islamabad court approves Sheikh Rashid's transitory remand in Murree case

Pakistan navy to host 50 nations in maritime exercises from Feb 10

Read more stories