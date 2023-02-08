Fast Cables to sponsor Islamabad United

LAHORE: Fast Cables is proud to sponsor Islamabad United In the upcoming PSL Season - 8, for the 5th consecutive year. A signing ceremony was held on Tuesday at Fast Cables’ Lahore Head office.

The signing event was witnessed by Saleem Akhtar Qadri, General Manager Fast Cables and Rehan-ul-Haq, General Manager Islamabad United.

Ali Arshad Assistant General Manager and other senior management members cut the cake to celebrate the partnership at the end of the ceremony.

