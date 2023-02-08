AVN 67.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.75%)
BAFL 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
DFML 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.77%)
DGKC 41.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.77%)
EPCL 46.58 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.77%)
FFL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.86%)
GGL 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
HUBC 68.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
HUMNL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.31%)
LOTCHEM 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
MLCF 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.11%)
NETSOL 87.66 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.93%)
OGDC 99.30 Increased By ▲ 6.92 (7.49%)
PAEL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
PIBTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
PPL 81.12 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.21%)
PRL 13.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.01%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.22%)
SNGP 43.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.87%)
TELE 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.68%)
TPLP 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
TRG 118.99 Increased By ▲ 3.98 (3.46%)
UNITY 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.16%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,171 Increased By 47 (1.14%)
BR30 15,253 Increased By 323.5 (2.17%)
KSE100 41,523 Increased By 332 (0.81%)
KSE30 15,663 Increased By 168.9 (1.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

OMAP urges Ogra to compensate petroleum importers for foreign exchange losses

Recorder Report Published 08 Feb, 2023 06:10am
Follow us

LAHORE: Oil Marketing Association of Pakistan (OMAP) on Tuesday appealed to chairman Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Masroor Khan to recover the foreign exchange losses of the petroleum importers.

The petroleum importers suffered a huge loss on the actual basis and in this regard, the wrongly given amount to ineligible and non entitled companies should be withdrawn and actual petroleum importers should be compensated.

Chairman OMAP Tariq Wazir Ali wrote a letter to Chairman OGRA Masroor Khan in which he said,” To keep the Oil Industry away from dry outs and maintain strategic reserves, OMAP also strongly request urgent intervention to bring LC lines of the Oil industry corresponding to current oil prices, exchange rate and the volumes being handled by each company.”

He further wrote that OGRA’s practice of staggering foreign exchange losses should immediately be stopped and must be passed on as actual. He said that applying an exchange loss adjustment through pricing also results in undue compensation to those OMCs who have not imported any product while lower compensation for OMCs with a higher proportion of imported products compared with PSO.

“This phenomenon is allowing undue and unrealistic advantages to the OMCs/players who have either no import or reasonably low import or above all procure/sell the local refineries production”, he demanded adding that this wrong practice entails favoritism to the players who deal in selling locally procured/produced Petroleum products but manage to become the beneficiary of a benefit meant to be entitled to importers of petroleum products only.

Chairman OMAP further appealed to Chairman OGRA that this practice must be curbed, the benefit of billions of rupees disbursed to such players should be reimbursed to the affected OMCs & Government exchequer while this practice must be investigated as to why the local product sellers are enjoying the policy benefit entitled for real importers only to ascertain if this policy is being practiced mistakenly or otherwise.

He further explained, “Recovering such wrongly disbursed amounts to such entities / OMCs would bring billions of rupees in Government kitty. To address the matter in true perspective, OMAP recommends introducing a pool system and full compensation of exchange losses up to 60 days as allowed by the ECC to each OMC based on its import profile.”

Talking about the recent Rupee depreciation, Tariq Wazir Ali wrote in the letter, “The rapid depreciation of the Pak. Rupee has caused a loss of billions of Rupees to the Oil Marketing Industry, already facing the worst situation as the Letters of Credits (LCs) are getting settled/retired on the new exchange rates whereas the related product has already been imported earlier and sold. The Oil marketing industry continues to suffer massive losses even after the increase announced w.e.f. 29 January 2023, and remains under severe pressure.”

He said that despite the compensation for foreign exchange losses allowed for LCs up to 60 days using PSO as a benchmark as per ECC approval of 1st April 2020, it is worth mentioning to narrate that the reason for incurring such losses arises out of the fact that PSO is settling/retiring LCs usually within 30-45 days as per our understanding rather than 60 days allowed as mentioned earlier. This anomaly is bound to cause loss to the Government exchequer as well as the Oil Industry since the same is passed on to the public in prices.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

OGRA Oil Marketing Association of Pakistan Tariq Wazir Ali Masroor Khan petroleum importers

Comments

1000 characters

OMAP urges Ogra to compensate petroleum importers for foreign exchange losses

FY24 budget: FBR invites proposals on income tax

AIIB chief economist briefed about state of economy

Dar inducts four new members into ‘RRMC’

Reason behind cut in PSDP disbursement identified

Rs 417bn received by KP: Cabinet decides to conduct audit

Thar coal-based power plant: COD achieved

Power breakdown of Jan 23: Senate panel directs Power Division to conduct probe

LCCI says wants ‘charter of economy’, not elections

TAPI gas pipeline: Pakistan willing to go ahead with or without India

Rs650bn collection likely: 1pc hike in ST thru ordinance on the cards

Read more stories