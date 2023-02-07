AVN 67.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.75%)
BAFL 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
DFML 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.77%)
DGKC 41.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.77%)
EPCL 46.58 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.77%)
FFL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.86%)
GGL 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
HUBC 68.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
HUMNL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.31%)
LOTCHEM 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
MLCF 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.11%)
NETSOL 87.66 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.93%)
OGDC 99.30 Increased By ▲ 6.92 (7.49%)
PAEL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
PIBTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
PPL 81.12 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.21%)
PRL 13.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.01%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.22%)
SNGP 43.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.87%)
TELE 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.68%)
TPLP 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
TRG 118.99 Increased By ▲ 3.98 (3.46%)
UNITY 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.16%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,171 Increased By 47 (1.14%)
BR30 15,253 Increased By 323.5 (2.17%)
KSE100 41,523 Increased By 332 (0.81%)
KSE30 15,663 Increased By 168.9 (1.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Fire at Latvia factory of US drone supplier to Ukraine

AFP Published February 7, 2023
Follow us

RIGA: A fire broke out Tuesday at a US drone factory in Latvia that has built drones for Ukraine's military and NATO allies.

Two dozen police cars, nine fire engines and five ambulances were rushed to the scene of the fire at the factory run by US firm Edge Autonomy on the outskirts of Latvia's capital, Riga.

The cause of the blaze was not known and no victims were immediately reported.

Russia advancing ‘with success’ in east Ukraine: minister

"A high-risk fire has occurred in the production building, sparking a lot of smoke," the fire service said on Twitter, urging local residents to keep their doors and windows closed.

The California-based company produces long-range unmanned aircraft for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions, according to its website.

NATO Ukraine Latvia US drone

Comments

1000 characters

Fire at Latvia factory of US drone supplier to Ukraine

Rupee falls 0.35%, settles at 276.28 against US dollar

Government postpones All Parties Conference again as PM will be in Turkiye

KSE-100 rises 0.81% on optimism over resolution of gas sector circular debt

Up to $5mn smuggled into Afghanistan from Pakistan daily: report

PM Shehbaz orders establishment of relief fund to aid Turkiye

Debt reprofiling viable option for Pakistan under IMF watch: report

Adani-owned NDTV's profit more than halves on advertising drop

US trade deficit widens in 2022 to record on strong imports

Islamabad court rejects Sheikh Rashid’s bail petition

Former president Pervez Musharraf laid to rest in Karachi: ISPR

Read more stories