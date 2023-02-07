Kamran Akmal bids farewell to all forms of cricket

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal on Tuesday announced his retirement from all forms of professional cricket, Aaj News reported.

Akmal, who last played for Pakistan in 2017, was also sidelined by his Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Peshawar Zalmi. Just before PSL 7 drafts, Akmal was demoted from Gold to the Silver category.

However, Zalmi later offered him a batting consultant role, which Akmal accepted and bid farewell to his career as a player.

Before formally announcing his retirement, Akmal also accepted the post of the head of the PCB's selection committee formed to conduct U13, U16 and U19 trials for the selection of regional and district teams.

“I will not be able to play cricket anymore because of my new responsibilities as a selector and a coach,” he said while talking to the media on Tuesday.

In seven seasons, Kamran Akmal remained the top scorer for Peshawar Zalmi with 1972 runs in 75 matches. He is also the only batter to have scored three PSL centuries so far.