Islamabad court rejects Sheikh Rashid’s bail petition

  • Rashid was arrested last week on a police complaint filed by Raja Inayatur Rehman
BR Web Desk Published 07 Feb, 2023 03:44pm
A court in Islamabad on Tuesday rejected a petition registered by former interior minister Sheikh Rashid requesting bail in a case against him, reported Aaj News.

Rashid was arrested last week on a police complaint filed by Raja Inayatur Rehman, the vice president of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Rawalpindi Division, who said the AML chief alleged that PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari was using the help of terrorists to plan the murder of PTI chairman Imran Khan.

Currently, the former interior minister is on 14-day judicial remand following the end of his two-day physical remand.

On Friday, the Sindh Policehad registered an FIR against Rashid in Karachi for “using foul language against Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto”. The FIR was registered in Mochko Police Station. Similar cases were lodged in Lasbela, Balochistan and Murree.

On Monday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) stopped law enforcement agencies from taking action against Rashid in cases registered against him in Karachi, Sindh and Lasbela, Balochistan.

However, it allowed Murree police to pursue case against Rashid, reported Aaj News.

Earlier, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry had been arrested for allegedly inciting violence against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). Last week, he was granted bail by a local court.

