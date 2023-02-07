Cholistan Desert Rally starts today

LAHORE: The six days 500-km long ‘18th International Cholistan Desert Rally’ will get underway at the historic Derawar Fort in the expanse of the Cholistan desert from Tuesday (today).

More than 150 motorists would test their driving skills in this annually held nerve-racking event. The rally would contain nine categories; eight for stock and prepaid vehicles while the ninth would be for women drivers.

Women motorists of Pakistan as well as international drivers would take part in this rally covering the 500-KM route in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023