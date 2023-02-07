Gwadar region to soon get 100MW power from Iran: NTDC

LAHORE: The National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has completed construction work on 29-kilometre-long, double-circuit transmission line from Polan to Gwadar, managing director of the company has said.

Consequently, he added, Pakistan’s transmission system in the region would become capable to import additional 100MW from Iran. Testing of circuit-II of the said transmission line was completed yesterday, whereas testing of circuit-I will be carried out on 07-02-2023.

According to him, the project has been carried out in compliance to the directives of Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif and Federal Minister for Energy Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan.

He said the evacuation of additional 100MW power will be started through this transmission line in the next few days. This import of additional power from Iran will be beneficial for the people of Gwadar & Makran division in terms of power adequacy, reduction in load shedding and will increase the confidence of the key business players and investors to tap the opportunities provided by the Gwadar region for their potential businesses, he added.

