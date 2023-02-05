Pakistan’s support to Kashmiris’ freedom struggle reaffirmed

UNITED NATIONS: At the United Nations, Pakistan has reaffirmed its commitment to continue its support to the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir until they achieve their legitimate rights.

The resolve was expressed by Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Munir Akram, in his opening remarks at a webinar organized by Pakistan Mission to the world body, to commemorate Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5.

Nine distinguished speakers, including ambassadors of Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia joined the webinar, calling for knocking at the world’s conscience to push for immediate resolution of the decades-old Kashmir dispute.

“The struggle of the Kashmiri people for freedom and self-determination is legitimate, under the UN Charter, Security Council resolutions and international laws,” Munir Akram said.

Former Pakistan Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua delivered the keynote address from Islamabad in which she called for “concrete and meaningful” steps for the full implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir.

“History tells us that struggles for freedom cannot be vanquished,” Ms Janjua said, adding that the valiant Kashmiri people are bound to realize their cherished goal of freedom.

Other participants included the Ambassador to the UN of Turkiye, Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia as well as Ghulam Nabi Mir, Chairman of the Kashmir Diaspora Coalition and President of the World Kashmir Awareness Forum (WKAF); Victoria Schofield, a noted British author and activist; Abdel Hamid Siyam, Professor of Political Science and Middle Eastern Studies at Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey; Mushaal Hussein Malik, an advocate of rights of women and children in war/conflict zones; Salman Khan, a human rights activist; and Hashir Ali Awan, a youth activist.

At the start of the webinar, Ambassador Akram said that India’s occupation of Jammu & Kashmir is illegal, contrary to the UN Charter and the resolutions of the Security Council.