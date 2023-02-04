'Possible' to start Ukraine EU entry talks this year: Kyiv

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said after hosting a summit with the EU on Friday that it was "possible" to start official accession talks already this year.

The Ukrainian president spoke after hosting European Union chief Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for a summit in Kyiv earlier Friday.

"What exactly did we agree upon today?" Zelensky said in his traditional evening address to the nation.

"There is an understanding that it is possible to start negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the European Union this year."

While the top EU officials stressed their backing for the war-torn country's integration with Brussels, von der Leyen cautioned that there could be "no rigid timelines" for Ukrainian membership or talks.

Zelensky has pressed for a speedy accession to the EU as Ukraine fends off Russia's nearly year-long invasion.

"Tonight we can say that Ukraine is moving towards its goal," he said on Friday.

"We spoke and are already speaking as members of the European community."