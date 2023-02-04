AVN 65.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.38%)
BAFL 30.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.44%)
BOP 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
CNERGY 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.39%)
DFML 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.39%)
DGKC 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.32%)
EPCL 46.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
FCCL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.97%)
FFL 5.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.15%)
HUBC 66.87 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.87%)
HUMNL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
KAPCO 27.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KEL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.33%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.26%)
MLCF 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
NETSOL 83.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.4%)
OGDC 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.55%)
PAEL 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PIBTL 4.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 74.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.61%)
PRL 13.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.61%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.37%)
SNGP 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.25%)
TELE 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
TPLP 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.53%)
TRG 111.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.26%)
UNITY 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,037 Decreased By -26.9 (-0.66%)
BR30 14,412 Decreased By -56.6 (-0.39%)
KSE100 40,471 Decreased By -262.4 (-0.64%)
KSE30 15,163 Decreased By -67.2 (-0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

'Possible' to start Ukraine EU entry talks this year: Kyiv

AFP Published 04 Feb, 2023 02:20am
Follow us

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said after hosting a summit with the EU on Friday that it was "possible" to start official accession talks already this year.

The Ukrainian president spoke after hosting European Union chief Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for a summit in Kyiv earlier Friday.

"What exactly did we agree upon today?" Zelensky said in his traditional evening address to the nation.

"There is an understanding that it is possible to start negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the European Union this year."

Zelensky says fighting ongoing in Ukraine's Soledar

While the top EU officials stressed their backing for the war-torn country's integration with Brussels, von der Leyen cautioned that there could be "no rigid timelines" for Ukrainian membership or talks.

Zelensky has pressed for a speedy accession to the EU as Ukraine fends off Russia's nearly year-long invasion.

"Tonight we can say that Ukraine is moving towards its goal," he said on Friday.

"We spoke and are already speaking as members of the European community."

EU Ursula von der Leyen Charles Michel Volodymyr Zelensky RUssia Ukraine war

Comments

1000 characters

'Possible' to start Ukraine EU entry talks this year: Kyiv

PM Shehbaz says IMF giving Pakistan tough time over unlocking loan

Roshan Digital Accounts: inflow clocks in at meagre $110mn in January

Apex committee decides to engage Afghan govt for final action against TTP

Pakistan’s oil industry on brink of collapse, says OCAC

China says it ‘regrets’ unmanned airship’s entry into US airspace

Fed seen hiking policy rate above 5% as hiring surges

Cotton arrival plunges 36% year-on-year

KSE-100 retreats 0.64% as rupee falls further

Imran Khan decides against contesting by-elections on 33 NA seats

2 terrorists killed in North Waziristan: ISPR

Read more stories