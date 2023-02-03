Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Thursday (February 02, 2023).
========================
Open Bid Rs 273.50
Open Offer Rs 275.50
========================
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Feb 3
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5.04
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Feb 3
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
378.90
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Feb 3
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Feb 3
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Feb 3
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Feb 3
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
66
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Feb 3
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
380.25
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Feb 3
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Feb 3
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
6.39
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Feb 3
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
55.72
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
WorldCall Telecom / Feb 3
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
20,606,814
▼ 0.00
|
Pak Petroleum / Feb 3
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
12,289,269
▼ 0.00
|
Dewan Motors / Feb 3
Dewan Farooque Motors Limited(DFML)
|
6,197,500
▼ 0.00
|
Ghani Glo Hol / Feb 3
Ghani Global Holdings Limited(GGL)
|
5,488,518
▼ 0.00
|
Oil & Gas Dev. / Feb 3
Oil & Gas Development Company Limited(OGDC)
|
5,157,941
▼ 0.00
|
The Searle Co. / Feb 3
The Searle Company Limited(SEARL)
|
4,848,886
▼ 0.00
|
Hub Power Co. / Feb 3
The Hub Power Company Limited(HUBC)
|
4,458,221
▼ 0.00
|
Engro Corp / Feb 3
Engro Corporation Limited(ENGRO)
|
3,925,013
▼ 0.00
|
TRG Pak Ltd / Feb 3
TRG Pakistan Limited(TRG)
|
3,694,488
▼ 0.00
|
Bank Al-Falah / Feb 3
Bank Alfalah Limited(BAFL)
|
2,894,361
▼ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Feb 2
|
273.50
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Feb 2
|
271.50
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Feb 2
|
128.66
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Feb 2
|
0.91
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Feb 2
|
1.22
|
Euro to USD / Feb 2
|
1.09
|
UK LIBOR % / Feb 2
|
4.30
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Feb 2
|
4179.76
|
India Sensex / Feb 2
|
59932.24
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Feb 2
|
27402.05
|
Nasdaq / Feb 2
|
12200.82
|
Hang Seng / Feb 2
|
21958.36
|
FTSE 100 / Feb 2
|
7820.16
|
Dow Jones / Feb 2
|
34053.94
|
Germany DAX 30 / Feb 2
|
15509.19
|
France CAC40 / Feb 2
|
7166.27
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Feb 2
|
75.88
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Feb 2
|
22235
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Feb 2
|
177641
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Feb 2
|
1912.74
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Feb 2
|
86.39
