AVN 64.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.31%)
BAFL 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
DFML 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.02%)
DGKC 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.56%)
EPCL 46.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.84%)
FCCL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
FFL 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 9.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 64.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.64%)
HUMNL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.77%)
KAPCO 27.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.61%)
KEL 2.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.88%)
LOTCHEM 24.67 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.52%)
MLCF 21.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 84.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
OGDC 88.21 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.31%)
PAEL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.83%)
PIBTL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
PPL 77.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.21%)
PRL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.51%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.12%)
SNGP 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.67%)
TELE 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
TPLP 15.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
TRG 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.93%)
UNITY 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
BR100 4,057 Increased By 9.6 (0.24%)
BR30 14,501 Increased By 34.5 (0.24%)
KSE100 40,652 Decreased By -20.8 (-0.05%)
KSE30 15,223 Increased By 32.2 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Zardari for increasing minimum wages to Rs 35,000

Recorder Report Published February 1, 2023 Updated February 1, 2023 08:56am
Follow us

LAHORE: Former president Asif Ali Zardari said on Tuesday that minimum wages for labourers and workers should be increased to Rs 35,000 in the country.

In a statement, he said, reducing financial burden on working class is the responsibility of the government. Providing relief to the deserving ones should be the prime priority of the government and only far-reaching steps could only take the common man out of economic quagmire, he added.

Zardari slams govt for increasing petrol price

According to him, the federal government should decide to increase minimum wages of the working class in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Asif Ali Zardari Federal Government labourers wages workers working class minimum wages

Comments

1000 characters

Zardari for increasing minimum wages to Rs 35,000

Fitch says PKR to further weaken

Country braces for fuel shortages?

IMF revises GDP growth projections downward

Govt plans to convert Rs800bn PHL debt into public debt

Nepra FCA decision: Power Div proposes revision

KE, Discos: Nepra approves negative tariff adjustments

Jul-Dec: govt has borrowed $5.595bn

In West Bank, US presses for two-state solution

Paracetamol: govt to allow increase in price

Read more stories