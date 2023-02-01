Zardari for increasing minimum wages to Rs 35,000

LAHORE: Former president Asif Ali Zardari said on Tuesday that minimum wages for labourers and workers should be increased to Rs 35,000 in the country.

In a statement, he said, reducing financial burden on working class is the responsibility of the government. Providing relief to the deserving ones should be the prime priority of the government and only far-reaching steps could only take the common man out of economic quagmire, he added.

Zardari slams govt for increasing petrol price

According to him, the federal government should decide to increase minimum wages of the working class in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023