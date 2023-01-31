Uplift schemes for MPs in Punjab: Over half of discretionary spending released

AVN 64.87 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.09%)
ISLAMABAD: The government has released more than half of the discretionary spending on development schemes for Parliamentarians in Punjab.

Sources said that the according to the information provided to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet out of Rs87 billion discretionary funds, Rs45 billion were spent in Punjab and Rs28 billion in Sindh. The meeting was further informed that Rs6.990 billion were utilised in Balochistan and Rs6.970 billion in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The Cabinet Division informed the ECC that the federal government is running a community-based “Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Programme (SAP),” in line with the UN Conventions, to achieve the SDGs, addressing the urban/rural infrastructure and social development constraints across the country.

For the execution of the programme, a Steering Committee on the SAP was notified with the approval of the federal cabinet. The meeting was further told that during the current fiscal year 2022-23, funds to the tune of Rs70 billion were allocated while additional funds of Rs17 billion through TSG were also allocated subsequently.

On the recommendations of the Steering Committee on SAP, an amount of Rs87 billion have already been released and transferred to the respective ministries, divisions and provincial governments under the Cabinet Division.

The meeting was informed Ministry of Housing and Works (Pak PWD) for schemes of Punjab was transferred Rs38,120 million, the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) for schemes of Punjab 6,554 million and Ministry of Defence (Cantt Board) for Schemes of Punjab Rs450 million.

The Government of Sindh was transferred Rs18,850 million and the Ministry of Housing and Works (Pak PWD) for schemes of Sindh Rs8,450 million, the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) for schemes of Sindh Rs355 million.

The Government of Balochistan was transferred Rs2,000 million for development schemes and the Ministry of Housing and Works (Pak PWD) for schemes of Balochistan Rs4,890 and Energy (Power Division) for schemes of Balochistan Rs100 million.

Ministry of Housing and Works (Pak PWD) was transferred for schemes of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Rs5,570 million and the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) for schemes of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Rs1,100 million.

The Steering Committee on SAP, in its 33rd meeting, held on 11th January 2023, pointed out that many schemes of the deprived areas/communities were still required to be financed and implemented in the larger public interest.

The Steering Committee asked the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives for arranging/surrendering of Rs3 billion for the current fiscal year 2022-23 in favour of the Cabinet Division to finance these additional schemes under SAP.

The meeting of the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives that took place in January this year has surrendered Rs3 billion in favour of the Cabinet Division’s development.

