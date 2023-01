Kenya’s shilling weakened on Monday, due to increased demand for dollars predominantly from oil importers, traders said.

At 0757 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 124.35/55 per dollar, compared with Friday’s close of 124.30/50.

After hitting a series of new lows last year, the shilling has come under pressure this year as well and that trend is set to continue this week, traders said.