AVN 64.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.09%)
BAFL 30.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
BOP 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.08%)
CNERGY 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.06%)
DFML 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.74%)
DGKC 41.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.69%)
EPCL 47.76 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.26%)
FCCL 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
FFL 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.74%)
FLYNG 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
HUBC 63.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.16%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 27.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
KEL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.82%)
LOTCHEM 24.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.38%)
MLCF 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.64%)
NETSOL 83.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.58%)
OGDC 87.65 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.65%)
PAEL 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.18%)
PPL 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
PRL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.42%)
SILK 0.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.15 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.71%)
TELE 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.33%)
TPLP 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.81%)
TRG 110.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.98%)
UNITY 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.07%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
BR100 4,022 Decreased By -3.8 (-0.09%)
BR30 14,436 Increased By 33.8 (0.23%)
KSE100 40,412 Decreased By -39 (-0.1%)
KSE30 15,095 Decreased By -15.1 (-0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Seven dead in strikes on arms convoy in Syria: monitor

AFP Published 30 Jan, 2023 12:33pm
Follow us

BEIRUT: Seven people have been killed after air strikes destroyed a convoy of trucks that crossed into eastern Syria from Iraq, a war monitor said Monday.

The seven were “truck drivers and their assistants, all of them non-Syrians”, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, adding that they were “killed as a result of unidentified aircraft targeting a convoy of Iran-backed groups, last night”.

The strikes destroyed a convoy of six refrigerated trucks transporting Iranian weapons in the Albu Kamal border region, the Observatory, which has a wide network of sources inside Syria, had said Sunday.

“The trucks were transporting Iranian weapons,” Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman had told AFP Sunday.

Blinken begins Middle East trip amid spate of violence

Tehran provides military support to its ally Damascus in Syria’s civil war, including through armed factions.

The Observatory said at least two similar convoys had entered Syria from Iraq this week, offloading their cargo to pro-Iran groups in the eastern town of Al-Mayadeen.

Pro-Iran militias, including Lebanon’s powerful Hezbollah group, have a major presence around the Iraq-Syria border, and are heavily deployed south and west of the Euphrates in Syria’s Deir Ezzor province.

Both Albu Kamal and Al-Mayadeen are in Deir Ezzor, and Albu Kamal has seen similar strikes in the past.

The Observatory said in November that a strike in the area hit a pro-Iran militia convoy of “fuel tankers and trucks loaded with weapons”, killing at least 14, though an Iraqi border guard official said there were no casualties.

A US-led coalition fighting the remnants of the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria has carried out strikes on pro-Iran fighters in Syria in the past.

13 killed in building collapse in Syria’s second city

Israel has also acknowledged carrying out hundreds of air and missile strikes in the country since civil war broke out in 2011, targeting both government positions and Iran-backed forces.

Syria iRAQ MENA Islamic State group Syrian Observatory for Human Rights Hezbollah group Deir Ezzor Seven dead in strikes Iraq Syria border US led coalition fighting

Comments

1000 characters

Seven dead in strikes on arms convoy in Syria: monitor

At least 10 injured in blast in mosque near Police Lines in Peshawar

UAE president’s visit to Islamabad postponed over ‘bad weather’

Sheikh Rashid’s Lal Haveli residence sealed over ‘illegal occupation’

Asif Ali Zardari sends legal notice to Imran Khan over ‘assassination’ remarks

Oil falls ahead of OPEC+, US Federal Reserve meetings

EAG concerned at ‘inadequate’ SBP response

Import of used tractors: ECC asks MoC, SBP to rethink

SBP denies USD rate capping caused loss

IMF conditionalities: Govt raises fuel prices in a gesture of compliance

Imran Khan censures govt for ‘massive’ fuel hike

Read more stories