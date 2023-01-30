Customs officer awarded certificate

PESHAWAR: Sohail Ahmed, a senior custom officer was awarded with a Certificate of Merit for Best Performance. Chairman FBR Asim Ahmed and other customs officers participated in the event, said in a press release issued on Sunday.

On this occasion, Chairman FBR Asim Ahmed said that measures are being taken to eliminate the tax gap.

On this occasion, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Customs House Peshawar Sohail Ahmed was awarded a certificate of excellence by Chairman FBR Asim Ahmed.

