AVN 65.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.3%)
BAFL 30.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.99%)
DFML 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.26%)
DGKC 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-3.52%)
EPCL 46.13 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.31%)
FCCL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.21%)
FFL 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.43%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.59%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.28%)
HUBC 63.21 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.46%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.05%)
KAPCO 27.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.94%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
LOTCHEM 25.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.62%)
MLCF 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.86%)
NETSOL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.45%)
OGDC 86.64 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.75%)
PIBTL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
PPL 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.79%)
PRL 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.22%)
SNGP 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.8%)
TELE 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.22%)
TPLP 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.54%)
TRG 111.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.59%)
UNITY 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.37%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5%)
BR100 4,026 Decreased By -48.6 (-1.19%)
BR30 14,402 Decreased By -123 (-0.85%)
KSE100 40,451 Decreased By -396 (-0.97%)
KSE30 15,110 Decreased By -101.7 (-0.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Faysal Bank teams up with Mercantile Pakistan to provide BNPL facility

Press Release Published 30 Jan, 2023 05:56am
Follow us

KARACHI: Faysal Bank partnered with Mercantile Pakistan (Authorized Apple Distributor) to provide a facility of Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) at a zero percent profit rate to its customers using its payment cards.

This is the first time in Pakistan that customers can avail BNPL facility to buy Official Apple products from authorized retail outlets. During the rollout phase, over 100 mercantile registered resellers will start offering Apple official products on 3, 6, 9 and 12 months’ easy installment plans.

Mercantile products will also be available on Faysal Bank DigiMall, Faysal Bank’s Online Marketplace and via PIP options through call centers.

This partnership will enable easy payments for Faysal Bank customers via Mercantile Pakistan authorized channels while simultaneously leveraging on the Faysal Bank platform’s capacity to empower its authorized businesses through faster payment cycles.

In the last few years, BNPL has become an incredibly popular option amongst consumers enabling customers to obtain goods through flexible and interest-free payments offered in the form of a secure and seamless payment experience provided by merchants utilizing BNPL. This move will also enable the growth of the Ecommerce ecosystem at a domestic level enabling trust in pre-payments systems and quality, and goods & services.

Speaking at the Occasion, Aneeq Malik, Head of Consumer Finance & Payment Services, Faysal Bank, said, “This partnership is a testament to our vision of empowering customers with flexible financing options. This card-led product will also enable to rekindle growth among the countless businesses of different sizes, during this period of continued economic uncertainty.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Faysal Bank e-commerce Apple products Mercantile Pakistan BNPL facility Faysal Bank DigiMall Faysal Bank customers

Comments

1000 characters

Faysal Bank teams up with Mercantile Pakistan to provide BNPL facility

SBP denies USD rate capping caused loss

Import of used tractors: ECC asks MoC, SBP to rethink

IMF conditionalities: Govt raises fuel prices in a gesture of compliance

Imran Khan censures govt for ‘massive’ fuel hike

Dar says fiscal discipline has to be imposed

Hike to fuel inflation: Tarin

Decline in cess collection lands body in trouble: Food ministry seeks Rs666.64m grant for cotton committee

PKR slide likely to fuel inflation in a big way

Israel appears to have been behind drone strike on Iran: US official

Termination of SEL’s LoS: PPIB seeks comments from CPPA-G, NTDC

Read more stories