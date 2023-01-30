AVN 65.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.3%)
Pakistan

President, PM grieve over fatal Lasbela accident

APP Published 30 Jan, 2023 05:56am
ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed their deep grief and sorrow over loss of lives in a tragic bus accident in Lasbela, Balochistan.

The president and the prime minister expressed their condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the high ranks of the departed souls, President Secretariat and PM Office Media Wings said in separate press releases.

They also prayed for the early recovery of the injured people.

The president stressed upon taking of practical steps to avert the occurrence of such incidents in the future.

The prime minister directed for provision of all available medical facilities to the injured ones.

