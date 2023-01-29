At least 41 killed as passenger coach falls into ravine in Lasbela

At least 41 people were killed after a passenger van fell into a ravine in Balochistan’s Lasbela on Sunday morning, Aaj News reported.

Bela Assistant Commissioner Hamza Anjum Nadeem said “the bodies could not be identified due to burning. DNA tests will be conducted on the bodies.”

As many as 48 passengers were on the bus, the Bela assistant commissioner said.

The bus caught fire after plunging into a ravine in Bela in the early hours of Sunday, Edhi Foundation Incharge Dr Hakim Lasi told Aaj News.

“The accident occurred at around 2:15am,” he said, adding that the owner of a hotel near the site of the accident informed them about the tragedy.

"The rescue operation began at 3:00am. Bodies were shifted to the Civil Hospital," he said.

The Edhi Foundation official said that it might take two hours to recover “more bodies” from the rubble.