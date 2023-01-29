Ogra rejects oil price speculations

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has rejected the claims of raise in prices of petroleum products up to Rs305 per litre due to massive depreciation in rupee against the US dollar.

Spokesman Ogra says it has been observed that speculative prices of petrol and diesel are being reported in the print and electronic media since last evening that are misleading and incorrect. Therefore, it is advised that in public interest the same may please be avoided, he added.

