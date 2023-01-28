Scarsdale International School’s management rejects allegations

ISLAMABAD: The management of Scarsdale International School strongly denies the allegations being spread in some sections of the media regarding the institution. “We are issuing this press release to present the facts of the matter.”

At the end of the school day on January 16, 2023 a quarrel took place between five students. Though this is not being represented in the media, the incident was broken up immediately by two separate faculty members. In response to the incident, we have appointed a committee of three senior faculty and administration members and tasked them with conducting a complete inquiry. The inquiry committee has taken several steps and its findings will be used in a decision by the school’s administrators.”

“As an institution, we strongly and unequivocally condemn this incident and will take strict action, in line with the school’s disciplinary policies after our internal inquiry is complete. As the careers of students are at stake, we will ensure that all decisions are just, fair and transparent.

“At Scarsdale, our school culture is our highest priority and we uphold our core values of honour, respect, compassion and responsibility in everything we do. Over the last few days, we have been in constant communication with concerned parents, students and faculty members and all have expressed their overwhelming support and trust in the school.

“We want to use this opportunity to state that this incident has been misrepresented and the rhetoric around this incident has been grossly exaggerated. We have been delivering the highest quality education to our students for over three decades and are an integral part of the local community.

Our students have gone on to successful careers in Pakistan and all over the world and our graduates are recognized the world over for their citizenship, kindness and humanity. The school has an immaculate reputation, built through results and a strong culture. Our culture and our results have led to the school being ranked in the top three institutions in all of Asia, a feat our parents, faculty members and students are very proud of Scarsdale International School Management.

