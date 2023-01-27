Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Thursday (January 26, 2023).
========================
Open Bid Rs 260.00
Open Offer Rs 262.00
========================
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Jan 27
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
4.76
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Jan 27
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
395
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Jan 27
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Jan 27
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Jan 27
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Jan 27
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
64.51
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Jan 27
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
355.38
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Jan 27
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Jan 27
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
6.72
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Jan 27
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
58.61
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Cnergyico PK / Jan 27
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
44,728,565
▼ 0.00
|
TPL Properties / Jan 27
TPL Properties Limited(TPLP)
|
20,045,406
▼ 0.00
|
WorldCall Telecom / Jan 27
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
14,285,841
▼ 0.00
|
D.G.K.Cement / Jan 27
D.G. Khan Cement Company Limited(DGKC)
|
13,474,736
▼ 0.00
|
Maple Leaf Cement / Jan 27
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
|
13,339,412
▼ 0.00
|
Sui North Gas / Jan 27
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited(SNGP)
|
12,739,076
▼ 0.00
|
Pak Refinery / Jan 27
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
10,375,518
▼ 0.00
|
TRG Pak Ltd / Jan 27
TRG Pakistan Limited(TRG)
|
10,114,558
▼ 0.00
|
Fauji Cement / Jan 27
Fauji Cement Company Limited(FCCL)
|
8,788,000
▼ 0.00
|
Habib Bank / Jan 27
Habib Bank Limited(HBL)
|
8,725,035
▼ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Jan 26
|
259.75
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Jan 26
|
254.75
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Jan 26
|
130.20
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Jan 26
|
0.92
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Jan 26
|
1.24
|
Euro to USD / Jan 26
|
1.09
|
UK LIBOR % / Jan 26
|
4.31
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Jan 26
|
4060.43
|
India Sensex / Jan 26
|
60205.06
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Jan 26
|
27362.75
|
Nasdaq / Jan 26
|
11512.41
|
Hang Seng / Jan 26
|
22566.78
|
FTSE 100 / Jan 26
|
7761.11
|
Dow Jones / Jan 26
|
33949.41
|
Germany DAX 30 / Jan 26
|
15132.85
|
France CAC40 / Jan 26
|
7095.99
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Jan 26
|
81.01
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Jan 26
|
20235
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Jan 26
|
167610
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Jan 26
|
1929.27
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Jan 26
|
87.50
