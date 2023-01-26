AVN 66.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.52%)
Nokia's quarterly profit beats expectations

Reuters Published 26 Jan, 2023
STOCKHOLM: Nokia on Thursday reported quarterly operating profit above market expectations as the Finnish telecom equipment maker benefited from strong demand from phone companies in countries such as India as they roll out 5G and higher patent revenue.

Fourth-quarter comparable operating profit rose to 1.15 billion euros ($1.26 billion) from 908 million last year, beating the 924.6 million euro mean forecast of 10 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

