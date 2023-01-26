AVN 65.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.38%)
BAFL 30.15 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4%)
BOP 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.31%)
CNERGY 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.6%)
DFML 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
DGKC 44.25 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (3.63%)
EPCL 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.26%)
FCCL 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.13%)
FFL 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
FLYNG 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.6%)
GGL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.95%)
HUBC 61.25 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.83%)
HUMNL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.57%)
KAPCO 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
KEL 2.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.89%)
LOTCHEM 26.56 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.45%)
MLCF 22.00 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (4.81%)
NETSOL 85.02 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.47%)
OGDC 84.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.73%)
PAEL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
PIBTL 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.17%)
PPL 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.25%)
PRL 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.36%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.1%)
SNGP 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TELE 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.65%)
TPLP 16.02 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
TRG 110.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.27%)
UNITY 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.3%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,006 Increased By 55.4 (1.4%)
BR30 14,328 Increased By 105.7 (0.74%)
KSE100 40,259 Increased By 473.6 (1.19%)
KSE30 14,965 Increased By 164.3 (1.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Soybeans face pressure on Argentine rains, wheat falls after rally

Reuters Published 26 Jan, 2023 09:51am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Chicago soybean futures declined on Thursday, as rains across Argentina’s farm belt boosted crop prospects, easing concerns about supply disruptions resulting from a severe drought. Wheat lost ground after two days of gains, as snowfall in US Plains improved prospects for the winter crop.

“Most of Argentina will get rain at one time or another in the next 10 days, though the precipitation will be most frequent and significant in west-central and northwestern crop areas,” said Terry Reilly, a senior analyst at Futures International. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) slid 0.1% to $15.01-3/4 a bushel, as of 0325 GMT.

Wheat gave up 0.3% to $7.39 a bushel and corn lost 0.1% to $6.73-3/4 a bushel. Rains across Argentina’s drought-hit soybean-growing areas in recent days have eased fears of crop losses. Soybean sales from Argentina’s 2021/2022 harvest covered 80.6% of the 44 million tonne harvest, as of last week, below the 82.6% sold from the previous season at the same time, data from its agricultural ministry showed Wednesday.

CBOT soybeans may test resistance at $14.96-1/2

Around 94% of Russia’s winter crops are in a good or satisfactory condition, Russia’s agriculture ministry said. India will provide 3 million tonnes of wheat to bulk consumers such as flour millers, as part of efforts to bring down prices, which jumped to a record high on Wednesday, a government official told Reuters.

The allocation is more than traders’ expectations of around 2 million tonnes. The market was waiting for government permission for nearly two months as supplies dwindled at the tail end of the wheat marketing year even as demand surged. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybeans, wheat and soymeal futures contracts and net sellers of corn and soyoil futures, traders said.

Wheat soybean soybean oil

Comments

1000 characters

Soybeans face pressure on Argentine rains, wheat falls after rally

ENI unable to deliver Feb LNG cargo to Pakistan, declares force majeure

US Treasury official meets Dar

Rs8.39bn cash subsidy for flood-hit farmers: ECC approves rise in MPs’ uplift funds to record Rs90bn

Govt to launch crackdown on ghee manufacturers

SBP officials, ECAP leaders discuss USD supply

Court grants police 2-day remand

Jamshoro coal-fired power plant unit: KE proposes three participation structures

All ATIR benches, Benami Tribunal become dysfunctional

Loss-cutting targets: PM Secretariat seeks report on gas utilities’ failure

Roosevelt Hotel: PC board approves ToR for hiring FA

Read more stories