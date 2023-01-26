Sitting of NA session rescheduled

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Wednesday, rescheduled the sitting of the ongoing session of the National Assembly on January 31 (Tuesday) instead of Friday (January 27).

According to a notification issued by National Assembly Secretariat, “I am directed to inform that in exercise of the powers by clause (b) of sub-rule (2) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007, the Honourable Speaker has been pleased to call sitting of the National Assembly on Tuesday, the 31st January 2023 at 5:00 pm instead of Friday the 27th January 2023 at 11:00 am.”

