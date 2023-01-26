China Festival 2023 held: ‘Culture to further strengthen Pak-China friendship’

KARACHI: President of All Pakistan Chinese Overseas Youth Federation Aasma Ismail Butt said that culture is the identity of any state. Therefore, through culture, Pak-China friendship will further strengthen. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the President of China, Xi Jinping, and all the staff members of the Chinese Embassy for the successful organizing of China Festival 2023.

She said this in a special meeting with senior journalists associated with the English journal.

Journalists highly appreciated Federation President Aasma Ismail Butt’s efforts to strengthen Pakistan-China friendship and promote the education and skills of the young generation. They said that the future of Pakistan is the young generation. Providing modern courses along with their education and training will create better employment opportunities for them. We are happy that Federation President Aasma Ismail Butt is a well wisher of her young generation, and is playing a key role in providing the best education opportunities for their bright future through the platform of her organization.

