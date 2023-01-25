Growth in exports shows IT sector’s potential: experts

LAHORE: “The IT sector in Pakistan has shown consistent growth over the last few years, giving a glimpse of its potential. Support from the government and the academia towards improving ease of doing business, tax concessions, promoting research and development, and producing skilled human resources can do wonders for Pakistan,” Umair Azam, Founder and CEO, Integration Xperts, said.

Umair expressed these views at a panel discussion titled ‘IT Exports & Way Forward’ at the Digital Summit 2023.

He said the export of ICT services, including telecommunication, computer and information services, reached $2.6 billion in FY 2022, from $2.1 billion in FY 2021, and it can increase considerably by focusing on cloud deployments, and investment in newer technologies like IoT and Artificial Intelligence. Also, he added, there is a need to develop and train human resources and provide them with lucrative opportunities in Pakistan to arrest the brain drain.

