AVN 62.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.21%)
BAFL 28.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
BOP 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
DFML 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
DGKC 42.31 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.66%)
EPCL 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.29%)
FCCL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.89%)
FFL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.57%)
FLYNG 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
HUBC 59.46 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.97%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.59%)
KAPCO 26.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
KEL 2.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.37%)
MLCF 19.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.03%)
NETSOL 78.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.51%)
OGDC 81.72 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (3.1%)
PAEL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
PIBTL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.65%)
PPL 74.55 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.26%)
PRL 12.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-4.3%)
SNGP 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.12%)
TELE 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
TPLP 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.09%)
TRG 100.67 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (2.63%)
UNITY 13.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 3,799 Increased By 2.6 (0.07%)
BR30 13,569 Increased By 154.8 (1.15%)
KSE100 38,444 Increased By 35.6 (0.09%)
KSE30 14,266 Increased By 43.6 (0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

AFCENT commander lauds professionalism of PAF staff

Nuzhat Nazar Published 24 Jan, 2023 07:23am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan values its strong diplomatic, economic, and defence relations with the United States of America which are based on convergence on all important issues relating to regional peace, security, and stability.

This was said by Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, chief of the air staff Pakistan Air Force (PAF) during his meeting with Lieutenant General Alexus Grynkewich, Commander of Ninth Air Force (US Air Forces Central Command).

During the meeting, matters pertaining to the regional security situation and enhanced bilateral and defence cooperation were discussed.

Both sides agreed to further optimise military-to-military ties, particularly in training and operational domains.

The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of the PAF personnel and the exceptional progress made by the over the years, especially through indigenisation.

He also appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in promoting regional peace and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields. The AFCENT Commander offered heartfelt condolences to the people of Pakistan over the loss of life amid devastation caused by floods and appreciated the efforts put in by the PAF for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims.

The air chief highlighted that both countries enjoy cordial relations and reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral cooperation between the two strategic partners.

The chief of the air staff also shared his vision of modernising PAF to meet the evolving security and geopolitical challenges.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PAF Pakistan US relations Pakistan Airforce defence cooperation Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu US Air Forces AFCENT commander Lieutenant General Alexus Grynkewich

Comments

1000 characters

AFCENT commander lauds professionalism of PAF staff

Country needs to repay $3bn debt in five months: SBP

O/N reverse repo rate will now be 18pc

Policy rate hiked to 17pc to rein in soaring inflation

Country hit by major power outage

Pakistan begins restoring power

Non-filers: Govt considering imposing WHT on banking transactions

Irked by Naqvi’s appointment, IK announces protest

44 PTI MNAs ‘withdraw’ resignations

Appointment of caretaker CM: Asif denies allegations

Consignments stuck at ports: Banks told to give one-time facilitation to importers

Read more stories