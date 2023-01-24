AFCENT commander lauds professionalism of PAF staff

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan values its strong diplomatic, economic, and defence relations with the United States of America which are based on convergence on all important issues relating to regional peace, security, and stability.

This was said by Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, chief of the air staff Pakistan Air Force (PAF) during his meeting with Lieutenant General Alexus Grynkewich, Commander of Ninth Air Force (US Air Forces Central Command).

During the meeting, matters pertaining to the regional security situation and enhanced bilateral and defence cooperation were discussed.

Both sides agreed to further optimise military-to-military ties, particularly in training and operational domains.

The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of the PAF personnel and the exceptional progress made by the over the years, especially through indigenisation.

He also appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in promoting regional peace and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields. The AFCENT Commander offered heartfelt condolences to the people of Pakistan over the loss of life amid devastation caused by floods and appreciated the efforts put in by the PAF for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims.

The air chief highlighted that both countries enjoy cordial relations and reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral cooperation between the two strategic partners.

The chief of the air staff also shared his vision of modernising PAF to meet the evolving security and geopolitical challenges.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023