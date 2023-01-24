KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Monday (January 23, 2023).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US S (O/M) 238.10 240.50 NOK 25.15 25.25
SAUDIA RIYAL 66.30 67.00 SEK 24.13 24.23
UAE DIRHAM 69.00 69.70 AUD $ 173.00 175.00
EURO 272.30 275.00 CAD $ 186.00 188.00
UK POUND 308.90 312.00 INDIAN RUPEE 2.50 3.00
JAPANIYEN 1.90400 1.92400 CHINESE YUAN 38.00 39.00
CHF 270.87 271.87 AFGHAN AFGHANI 2.20 2.80
=========================================================================
