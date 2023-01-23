AVN 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.95%)
BAFL 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
BOP 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.3%)
DFML 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
DGKC 41.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.67%)
EPCL 41.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.79%)
FCCL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.33%)
FFL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
FLYNG 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.58%)
GGL 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.09%)
HUBC 58.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.21%)
KAPCO 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 2.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.03%)
MLCF 19.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.08%)
NETSOL 78.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-3.65%)
OGDC 79.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
PAEL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.92%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.02%)
PPL 72.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.19%)
PRL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.08%)
SILK 0.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.96%)
TELE 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.15%)
TPLP 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.81%)
TRG 98.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.85 (-4.71%)
UNITY 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
BR100 3,796 Decreased By -42.7 (-1.11%)
BR30 13,414 Decreased By -183 (-1.35%)
KSE100 38,408 Decreased By -423.6 (-1.09%)
KSE30 14,223 Decreased By -176.8 (-1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Balochistan govt depts: Youths frustrated over slow, inefficient process of recruitment

APP Published 23 Jan, 2023 05:57am
Follow us

QUETTA: Balochistan continues to face a dearth of quality human resources as the provincial government is indifferent to filling vacant posts while the number of unemployed educated youth in the province continuously grows by 0.1 million every year.

Khalil Baloch, a job seeker from Jhal Magsi, urged the provincial government to accelerate the recruitment process and provide jobs on merit to the unemployed youth as promised by the provincial government.

He expressed his concerns over the slow recruitment process in the provincial government departments as the recruitment in Agriculture Department was postponed for the third time.

The agriculture department, he said, had published an advertisement for some 1,184 jobs in various cadres for the third time. Over 50,000 youth applied for the said posts. Recruitment tests and interviews were conducted three times but the process was not completed, he added.

Baloch said that it appeared that the provincial government had placed its scheme for providing employment on the back burner.

“This unemployment will continue to increase anxiety among the youth which should be taken seriously,” Khalil Baloch said.

Samrina Magsi, an Environmental Sciences graduate, said the government should work hard to fill the vacuum and provide jobs to address the issue of unemployment in the province.

She said the provincial government should follow meritocracy and bring transparency to address the issue.

Expressing her reservations over the recruitment procedure, she said the recruitment should be made through well-reputed hiring firms.

“It would further frustration and may create violence in the society if young people are denied just opportunities of jobs,” she said.

Mukhtar Aamir, a person with disabilities from the University of Loralai, said the provincial government should allocate special seats for persons with disabilities and minority communities. But, unfortunately, both the persons with disabilities and minorities were left at God’s mercy during the recruitment in Agriculture and other departments, he regretted.

It is pertinent to mention here that under the vision of Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo of providing maximum job opportunities to the youth, the provincial government had announced to fulfil multiple vacant posts on merit in a short period of time but nothing happened in the ground practically.

jobs Balochistan Balochistan government youths unemployed youth

Comments

1000 characters

Balochistan govt depts: Youths frustrated over slow, inefficient process of recruitment

Media mogul made caretaker CM of Punjab

Mohsin Naqvi takes oath

PTI rejects appointment of Mohsin Naqvi by ECP, says will move court

Imran urges party workers to step up election campaign

Financial closure period: PPIB grants Kathai-II HPP extension

Single returns portal: Failure to make portal functional for GST officials irks World Bank

LC issue: PALSP threatens to shut down steel units

RTO Lahore: FTO unearths ‘maladministration’

BJP govt blocks BBC documentary on Modi

Renowned businessman Byram D Avari passes away in Karachi

Read more stories