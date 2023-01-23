AVN 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.95%)
Jan 23, 2023
Fast Cables launches new vertical Fast Lights

Press Release Published 23 Jan, 2023 06:25am
LAHORE: Fast Cables, the biggest manufacturer of electrical cables & conductors in Pakistan, has added another feather in its cap by launching its new vertical Fast Lights with an aim to add a sparkle in the lives of our esteemed clients.

To unveil Fast Lights products portfolio of eco, value and endure, a series of events are being held in all major cities of Pakistan.

The first of such launch events was held at a local hotel in Lahore on 16th January. The event was attended by large number of renowned consultants, architects, distributors and retailers, in which products specifications, their key benefits and competitive edge were shared in detail. Shazhad Mian, Head of Fast Lights Division, in his inauguration note shared Fast Lights Advanced lighting solutions for all household, commercial, and industrial consumer needs, underpinned by real quality and superior pre and post sales services.

