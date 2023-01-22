AVN 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.95%)
World

Iran Guards warn EU terror label would be ‘mistake’

AFP Published 22 Jan, 2023 03:08am
TEHRAN: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Saturday warned the European Union against making a “mistake” by listing it as a terror group, after the bloc’s parliament called for the measure.

Members of the European Parliament voted on Wednesday to include the IRGC on the 27-nation bloc’s terror list in “light of its terrorist activity, the repression of protesters and its supplying of drones to Russia”.

The vote is non-binding but comes with EU foreign ministers already due to discuss tightening sanctions on the Islamic republic next week.

