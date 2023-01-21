AVN 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.95%)
Marriyum says IMF programme with conditions to ‘Project Imran’

Recorder Report Published 21 Jan, 2023 06:15am
ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said that the IMF programme with strict conditions is due to “Project Imran.”

While responding to the statement of Imran Khan, she said that the biggest achievement of the coalition government is to rid the country of “Project Imran.”

She said that the country is free of the “biggest foreign agent mafia.”

She said Pakistan Muslim League-N has always brought the country and the economy out of trouble.

The minister stated that “Project Imran” pushed the country towards economic bankruptcy. Inflation, economic collapse, and political instability in the country today are due to the project Imran, she maintained.

In 2018, Pakistan Muslim League (N) had given historic economic stability to the country and cheap bread, sugar, flour, electricity, gas, and petrol to the people, she added.

PML-N had given employment to the youth, development to the country, CPEC, and 14,000 MW of electricity. Pakistan was free from terrorism. The country was given a historic 6.2 percent growth and the completion of the IMF programme.

In four years, the “Project Imran” brought economic bankruptcy of the country and rendered the youth unemployed, the country was terrorised and development stopped in his tenure, she said.

She further said bread is expensive in the country today because of the “Project Imran.”

For four years, Imran's foreign-funded project has destroyed the country's foreign relations and isolated it globally, Marriyum said. Expensive electricity and gas in the country today are also due to the “Imran Project”.

Imran Khan can talk about the election imposed on the country in 2018 but cannot contest the election, she said.

Imran Khan Marriyum Aurangzeb IMF programme IMF and Pakistan

