AVN 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.95%)
BAFL 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
BOP 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.3%)
DFML 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
DGKC 41.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.67%)
EPCL 41.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.79%)
FCCL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.33%)
FFL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
FLYNG 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.58%)
GGL 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.09%)
HUBC 58.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.21%)
KAPCO 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 2.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.03%)
MLCF 19.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.08%)
NETSOL 78.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-3.65%)
OGDC 79.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
PAEL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.92%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.02%)
PPL 72.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.19%)
PRL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.08%)
SILK 0.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.96%)
TELE 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.15%)
TPLP 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.81%)
TRG 98.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.85 (-4.71%)
UNITY 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
BR100 3,796 Decreased By -42.7 (-1.11%)
BR30 13,414 Decreased By -183 (-1.35%)
KSE100 38,408 Decreased By -423.6 (-1.09%)
KSE30 14,223 Decreased By -176.8 (-1.23%)
Sri Lanka shares extend gains as industrial, financial stocks rise

Reuters Published 20 Jan, 2023 06:05pm
Sri Lankan shares rose for the fourth straight session on Friday, helped by gains in industrial and financial stocks.

The CSE All Share index rose ~2.8% to 8,718.15 on Friday.

The index rose ~5.5% for the week, the best since Dec. 2, 2022.

Sri Lanka expects to receive financing assurances from China in the next few days that will allow it to move ahead with securing a $2.9 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund, a government official said on Friday.

Also, India has told Sri Lanka it is committed to boost investment, to help pull the debt-ridden island nation from its worst economic crisis in seven decades, Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said during a visit to Colombo.

Sri Lankan shares end lower as financials weigh

Conglomerate Expolanka Holdings and LOLC Holdings were the biggest boosts to the index on Friday, up 4.6% and 2.8%, respectively, according to Refinitiv data.

The trading volume for the CSE All Share index fell to 89.98 million shares from 98.19 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 2.24 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($6.19 million) from 1.86 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing stocks worth 178.44 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading 2.13 billion rupees worth of shares, the data showed.

