Sri Lankan shares end lower as financials weigh

Sri Lankan shares ended lower on Thursday, after rising in the previous session, dragged down by financial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index fell ~0.6% to 8,334.05.

The index snapped a four-day losing streak on Wednesday.

Among individual stocks, LOLC Holdings and financial services provider LOLC Finance were the biggest drags on Thursday, down 2.2% and 2.7%, respectively, according to Refinitiv data.

The trading volume for the CSE All-Share index rose to 196.3 million shares from 72 million in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares snap four straight sessions of losses

The equity market’s turnover rose to 1.95 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($5.37 million) from 1.33 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing stocks worth 66.4 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading 1.89 billion rupees worth of shares, the data showed.