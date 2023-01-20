AVN 62.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.88%)
BAFL 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
BOP 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
CNERGY 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.03%)
DFML 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.14%)
DGKC 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.57%)
EPCL 41.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.83%)
FCCL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.05%)
FFL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.79%)
FLYNG 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.41%)
GGL 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.79%)
HUBC 58.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.76%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.55%)
KAPCO 26.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.03%)
MLCF 19.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.43%)
NETSOL 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.7%)
OGDC 78.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.33%)
PAEL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.19%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.02%)
PPL 72.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.56%)
PRL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.92%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.17%)
SNGP 37.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.85%)
TELE 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.27%)
TPLP 15.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.78%)
TRG 97.93 Decreased By ▼ -5.02 (-4.88%)
UNITY 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.01%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.51%)
BR100 3,784 Decreased By -54.7 (-1.43%)
BR30 13,356 Decreased By -241.5 (-1.78%)
KSE100 38,354 Decreased By -477.7 (-1.23%)
KSE30 14,203 Decreased By -196.6 (-1.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares gain on China’s reopening optimism

Reuters Published 20 Jan, 2023 02:15pm
Follow us

European shares climbed on Friday, as optimistic investors gauged the potential impact of a week-long Lunar New Year holidays after China lifted its COVID-19 curbs, even as concerns over global economic slowdown continued to sap sentiment.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.2% at 0813 GMT, boosted by banks and industrials.

China-exposed luxury stocks such as LVMH and Hermes International rose more than 1% each amid optimism about China’s reopening. Energy stocks rose over 1%, tracking crude prices on hopes of demand recovery in the world’s second-biggest economy.

China said on Friday the worst was over in its battle against COVID-19 ahead of what is expected to be one of the busiest days of travel in years, a mass movement of people that has fed fears of a further surge in infections.

Shares of Sweden’s Ericsson fell 8% as the networking and telecommunications firm’s core earnings missed expectations for the third quarter in a row.

European shares suffer year’s worst sell-off on recession fears

Sandvik gained 3.4% following a better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings from the metal-cutting tools and mining gear marker.

European shares

Comments

1000 characters

European shares gain on China’s reopening optimism

Treasury dept’s officials to visit next week: US decides to lend PDM govt a helping hand

23rd straight fall: rupee depreciates against US dollar, settles near 230

Blast derails train in Balochistan, at least 8 injured

NA Speaker accepts resignations of 35 more PTI MNAs

Negativity at PSX: KSE-100 plunges over 500 points in intra-day trading

Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers in latest blow to tech sector

Russia says relations with US are at all-time low

Monetary Policy Committee: SBP set to announce key interest rate on Monday

Saudi Arabia stays top crude supplier to China in 2022, Russian barrels surge

Exports should be enhanced to $100bn per annum: govt

Read more stories