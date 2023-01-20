AVN 64.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.63%)
BAFL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BOP 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
CNERGY 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
DFML 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.97%)
DGKC 42.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.63%)
EPCL 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
FCCL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
FFL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
FLYNG 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.72%)
GGL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
HUBC 59.61 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
KAPCO 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
KEL 2.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.69%)
MLCF 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.76%)
NETSOL 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.37%)
OGDC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.39%)
PAEL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.16%)
PPL 75.31 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (2.05%)
PRL 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.17%)
SNGP 38.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
TELE 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.22%)
TPLP 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.03%)
TRG 102.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.92%)
UNITY 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,842 Increased By 3.4 (0.09%)
BR30 13,636 Increased By 38.1 (0.28%)
KSE100 38,839 Increased By 7.1 (0.02%)
KSE30 14,405 Increased By 5.8 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices set for second week of gains on brighter China outlook

Reuters Published 20 Jan, 2023 10:14am
Follow us

Oil prices were set to post a second straight week of gains on Friday, spurred largely by brightening economic prospects for China which should boost its fuel demand.

Brent futures for March delivery gained 30 cents, or 0.35%, to $86.46 a barrel by 0317 GMT, while US crude advanced 49 cents to $80.82 per barrel, a 0.6% gain.

Both closed 1% higher on Thursday, near their highest closing levels since Dec. 1.

Chinese November oil demand climbed to the highest level since February, data from the Joint Organisations Data Initiative showed on Thursday.

OPEC said on Tuesday that Chinese oil demand would rebound this year due to relaxation of the country’s COVID-19 curbs and drive global growth.

Oil prices were also supported by hopes that the US central bank will soon end its tightening cycle.

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said on Thursday the US central bank is seeing signs of inflationary pressures cooling off from torrid levels.

“The two largest economies in the world are needing more crude. The oil market has been down on global recession fears, but it still is showing signs it can remain tight a little while longer,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Also extending support to prices was a weaker dollar index, which was headed for a second consecutive weekly decline.

A weaker dollar makes crude, priced in the currency, cheaper for foreign buyers. “Oil traders are potentially buying the dip now, amid optimism around China and the United States,” said Tina Teng, analyst at CNC Markets.

According to most economists in a Reuters poll, the Fed will end its tightening cycle after a 25 basis point hike at each of its next two policy meetings, and then likely hold interest rates steady for at least the rest of the year.

Oil prices edge up as rising US inventories dampen demand optimism

A number of other Fed officials have expressed support for a downshift in the pace of rate rises.

A rebound in Chinese economy and the Russian oil industry’s struggles under sanctions could tighten energy markets in 2023, International Energy Agency (IEA) head Fatih Birol said on Thursday.

Also read

OPEC Oil prices US crude Russian crude

Comments

1000 characters

Oil prices set for second week of gains on brighter China outlook

MoS Aisha terms ‘structural reforms’ need of the hour

PM and Russian minister discuss oil and gas

Exports should be enhanced to $100bn per annum: govt

Dar’s upcoming Qatar visit likely to improve energy situation

SBP may hike rates by another 100bps to tame inflation

World Bank rejects media reports

Tarin sees negative GDP growth in LSM, agri, other sectors

Textile group: H1FY23 exports decline 7.07pc to $8.72bn YoY

CPPA-G seeks FCA of Rs2.20/unit for Dec 2022

Technical consultations: Pakistan-Russia draft protocol being signed today

Read more stories