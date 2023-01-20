AVN 64.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.57%)
BAFL 28.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
BOP 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
CNERGY 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.78%)
DFML 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.79%)
DGKC 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
EPCL 42.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.53%)
FCCL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.31%)
FFL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.81%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 59.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.02%)
KAPCO 26.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
LOTCHEM 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.19%)
MLCF 19.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.3%)
NETSOL 81.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.6%)
OGDC 79.44 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (3.98%)
PAEL 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
PPL 74.08 Increased By ▲ 3.93 (5.6%)
PRL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 38.40 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (4.21%)
TELE 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.54%)
TPLP 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
TRG 102.40 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (3.2%)
UNITY 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 3,839 Decreased By -2.1 (-0.05%)
BR30 13,597 Increased By 206.9 (1.54%)
KSE100 38,832 Increased By 40.5 (0.1%)
KSE30 14,400 Increased By 51.7 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices edge up as rising US inventories dampen demand optimism

Reuters Published 20 Jan, 2023 06:10am
Follow us

BENGALURU: Oil prices were up marginally in a volatile session on Thursday, after a surprise build in US crude stocks dampened some optimism around rising Chinese demand and lower Russian supplies.

Brent crude futures rose 61 cents, or 0.7%, to $85.59 a barrel at 11:43 a.m. EST (1643 GMT) US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 39 cents, or 0.5%, to $79.87 a barrel.

Prices were down by more than a dollar per barrel earlier in Thursday’s session, continuing to slide from Wednesday as traders booked profits and US data showed the economy losing momentum. Both contracts had hit their highest since Dec. 5 on Tuesday.

US crude stocks gained last week by the most since June 2021, rising by 8.4 million barrels, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Still, the report was better than a week ago, as it showed a recovery of implied oil demand and refinery runs from the impact of Storm Elliott, said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

US gasoline refining margins traded at a new five-month high for the fourth-straight session on Thursday, amid optimism around rising travel demand from China’s reopening and threats to refined products supply from strikes across France.

“Gasoline demand was up big for winter,” said Mizuho analyst Robert Yawger.

“It was warm in much of the country so people were driving around much more than they were. People are getting out instead of hiding indoors,” Yawger said.

IEA head, Fatih Birol, said on Thursday that energy markets could be tighter in 2023, adding that he hoped prices would not rise further to ease pressure on energy-importing developing countries.

“Looking a bit longer term, I believe Russia’s oil industry will face huge challenges,” Birol said at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“If (the) Chinese economy rebounds this year, which many financial institutions expect, then we may see very strong demand.

Oil prices US crude stocks WTI crude

Comments

1000 characters

Oil prices edge up as rising US inventories dampen demand optimism

MoS Aisha terms ‘structural reforms’ need of the hour

PM and Russian minister discuss oil and gas

Exports should be enhanced to $100bn per annum: govt

Dar’s upcoming Qatar visit likely to improve energy situation

SBP may hike rates by another 100bps to tame inflation

World Bank rejects media reports

Tarin sees negative GDP growth in LSM, agri, other sectors

Textile group: H1FY23 exports decline 7.07pc to $8.72bn YoY

CPPA-G seeks FCA of Rs2.20/unit for Dec 2022

Technical consultations: Pakistan-Russia draft protocol being signed today

Read more stories