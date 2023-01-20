AVN 64.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.57%)
BAFL 28.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
BOP 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
CNERGY 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.78%)
DFML 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.79%)
DGKC 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
EPCL 42.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.53%)
FCCL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.31%)
FFL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.81%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 59.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.02%)
KAPCO 26.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
LOTCHEM 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.19%)
MLCF 19.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.3%)
NETSOL 81.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.6%)
OGDC 79.44 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (3.98%)
PAEL 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
PPL 74.08 Increased By ▲ 3.93 (5.6%)
PRL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 38.40 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (4.21%)
TELE 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.54%)
TPLP 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
TRG 102.40 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (3.2%)
UNITY 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 3,839 Decreased By -2.1 (-0.05%)
BR30 13,597 Increased By 206.9 (1.54%)
KSE100 38,832 Increased By 40.5 (0.1%)
KSE30 14,400 Increased By 51.7 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Thousands of students awarded certificates, degrees at GCU convocation

Press Release Published 20 Jan, 2023 06:10am
Follow us

FAISALABAD: The 10th convocation of Govt College University was held at Quaid-e-Azam Auditorium, New Campus. Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman attended as the chief guest.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Shahid Kamal along with University Deans, Directors and Principals participated in the ceremony. In the ceremony, 38262 male and female students of different sessions of Associate Degree, Master’s Degree, LLB and BS Honors were awarded degrees.

249 students were awarded gold medals for achieving distinguished positions in the academic field, while 7 students were awarded gold medals in co-curricular activities. Eight faculty members and officers who retired from the university, including former controller of examinations Prof Dr Mazhar Hayat as controller of examinations were awarded honorary certificates in recognition of services. Controller of Examinations Raja Shahid Javed, Professor Dr Mazhar Hayat and Deputy Registrar Zeeshan Ahmad Khan proceeded with the convocation process. Appreciated the efforts of the university administration in highlighting the professional skills of the students the Governor of Punjab said that it is a matter of pride for me that GC University Faisalabad won the first position not only in Punjab but also globally in the World Times Higher Education Ranking. He exhorted the students that be a part of positive activities on the social media and develop leadership within yourself.

Chancellor Punjab appreciated the efforts of the Vice Chancellor and the University administration for providing financial assistance to the flood victims. Vice Chancellor thanked Punjab Governor for coming and informed in detail about the achievements and development projects of the university in the past years.

He further said that much attention is being paid to modern research and teaching in the university, in this context, to bring the teacher-student ratio to a minimum level, a record selection board has been conducted through which professors, associate professors and appointments of other staff have been made on the basis of merit.

With the construction of medical center equipped with modern facilities, sports complex, new hostels for female students, four new academic blocks, attention is being paid to the welfare of the university employees, for this purpose pension fund, endowment fund and research fund in the university has been established.

He said that in the recent ranking of 2023, we are among the best universities; the day is not far when we will be among the 400 best universities in the world. The syndicate members, VC of various universities and officers of district administration were also present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Education Students Punjab Governor GCU degrees Balighur Rehman GCU convocation

Comments

1000 characters

Thousands of students awarded certificates, degrees at GCU convocation

MoS Aisha terms ‘structural reforms’ need of the hour

PM and Russian minister discuss oil and gas

Exports should be enhanced to $100bn per annum: govt

Dar’s upcoming Qatar visit likely to improve energy situation

SBP may hike rates by another 100bps to tame inflation

World Bank rejects media reports

Tarin sees negative GDP growth in LSM, agri, other sectors

Textile group: H1FY23 exports decline 7.07pc to $8.72bn YoY

CPPA-G seeks FCA of Rs2.20/unit for Dec 2022

Technical consultations: Pakistan-Russia draft protocol being signed today

Read more stories