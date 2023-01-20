Thousands of students awarded certificates, degrees at GCU convocation

FAISALABAD: The 10th convocation of Govt College University was held at Quaid-e-Azam Auditorium, New Campus. Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman attended as the chief guest.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Shahid Kamal along with University Deans, Directors and Principals participated in the ceremony. In the ceremony, 38262 male and female students of different sessions of Associate Degree, Master’s Degree, LLB and BS Honors were awarded degrees.

249 students were awarded gold medals for achieving distinguished positions in the academic field, while 7 students were awarded gold medals in co-curricular activities. Eight faculty members and officers who retired from the university, including former controller of examinations Prof Dr Mazhar Hayat as controller of examinations were awarded honorary certificates in recognition of services. Controller of Examinations Raja Shahid Javed, Professor Dr Mazhar Hayat and Deputy Registrar Zeeshan Ahmad Khan proceeded with the convocation process. Appreciated the efforts of the university administration in highlighting the professional skills of the students the Governor of Punjab said that it is a matter of pride for me that GC University Faisalabad won the first position not only in Punjab but also globally in the World Times Higher Education Ranking. He exhorted the students that be a part of positive activities on the social media and develop leadership within yourself.

Chancellor Punjab appreciated the efforts of the Vice Chancellor and the University administration for providing financial assistance to the flood victims. Vice Chancellor thanked Punjab Governor for coming and informed in detail about the achievements and development projects of the university in the past years.

He further said that much attention is being paid to modern research and teaching in the university, in this context, to bring the teacher-student ratio to a minimum level, a record selection board has been conducted through which professors, associate professors and appointments of other staff have been made on the basis of merit.

With the construction of medical center equipped with modern facilities, sports complex, new hostels for female students, four new academic blocks, attention is being paid to the welfare of the university employees, for this purpose pension fund, endowment fund and research fund in the university has been established.

He said that in the recent ranking of 2023, we are among the best universities; the day is not far when we will be among the 400 best universities in the world. The syndicate members, VC of various universities and officers of district administration were also present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023