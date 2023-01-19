AVN 64.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.57%)
Jan 19, 2023
Pakistan

5.6 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, other cities

  • Tremors felt in Charsadda, Peshawar, Swabi, Swat, and other cities of northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province
BR Web Desk Published January 19, 2023 Updated January 19, 2023 04:54pm
Follow us

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake jolted Islamabad, and several cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan, and Azad Jammu on Thursday evening, Aaj News reported.

Tremors were also felt in Charsadda, Peshawar, Batgaram, Swabi, Swat, and other cities of northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Several cities of Punjab, including Lahore, also felt tremors.

The epicentre of the earthquake was the Hindukash region with a depth of 190 kilometers.

Last week, a 5.8 magnitude earthquake jolted Islamabad and several cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

earthquake

